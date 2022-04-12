Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading Down 1.1%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $150.81 and last traded at $150.81. 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.00.

Get Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.