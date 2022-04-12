Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIFZF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

