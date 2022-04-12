Exeedme (XED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $308,188.00

Exeedme (XED) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $308,188.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

