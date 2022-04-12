Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.14. The company had a trading volume of 992,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,027,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average of $70.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

