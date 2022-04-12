Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FANH opened at $6.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.91. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fanhua by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

