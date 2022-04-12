Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $57.69. 3,678,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,446. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.