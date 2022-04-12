Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fc Global Realty Inc (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.10. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 11,300 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fc Global Realty (FCRE)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Fc Global Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fc Global Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.