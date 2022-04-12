FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,567 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter.

HLF opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

