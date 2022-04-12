FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Diodes by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,596,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,604,000 after buying an additional 146,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,059,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,006,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $113.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.36.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

