FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,559 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,275 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,906,000 after acquiring an additional 610,869 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after acquiring an additional 214,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,778,000 after acquiring an additional 204,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.