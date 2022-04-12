FDx Advisors Inc. Has $436,000 Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.99. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.