FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $386,000 in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

About Nokia Oyj (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.