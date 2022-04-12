FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,645 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $22,695,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,603,000 after buying an additional 201,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,257,000 after buying an additional 118,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $122.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.