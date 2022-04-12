FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $342,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.24.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

