FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,982 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth about $146,440,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,771,000 after purchasing an additional 448,350 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 175.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,030,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.2% during the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,577,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 237,754 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.
About HUTCHMED (Get Rating)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
