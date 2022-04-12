Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Shares Gap Down to $32.59

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.59, but opened at $31.73. Federated Hermes shares last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 3,731 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $336,133.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,294,000 after acquiring an additional 91,710 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,358,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,063,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,556,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

