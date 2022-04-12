FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

NYSE:FDX opened at $204.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.76. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

