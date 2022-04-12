Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,088 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,054.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 352.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63.

