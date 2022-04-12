Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €50.45 ($54.84) and last traded at €50.95 ($55.38). Approximately 34,958 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €51.25 ($55.71).

Several research firms recently commented on FIE. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €73.80 ($80.22).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.96.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

