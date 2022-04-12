Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Textron by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 45.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 316,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 198,832 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,662,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

