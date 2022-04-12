Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED stock opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $82.91. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

