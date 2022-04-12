Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.11 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,340,000 after purchasing an additional 95,774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 34,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

