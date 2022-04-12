Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 421.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 44.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,879,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $208.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

