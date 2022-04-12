Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.66 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

