Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

