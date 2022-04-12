Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPD opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

