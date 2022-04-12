Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 8,800 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 628,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 72,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,439,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

