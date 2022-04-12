Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 379 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $224.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $174.68 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.78.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

