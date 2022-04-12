Financial Comparison: WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) & PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDL Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.02%. Given PDL Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PDL Community Bancorp is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $101.74 million 1.77 $25.42 million $0.72 14.42 WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PDL Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 24.98% 14.60% 1.64% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDL Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

About WCF Bancorp (Get Rating)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.