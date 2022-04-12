Financial Review: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get DXC Technology alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DXC Technology and Soluna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 2 1 7 0 2.50 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

DXC Technology presently has a consensus price target of $42.73, indicating a potential upside of 38.37%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Soluna.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and Soluna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.43 -$149.00 million ($2.43) -12.71 Soluna $14.35 million 9.71 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

Soluna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology -3.67% 16.81% 4.23% Soluna -36.72% -16.40% -12.84%

Risk & Volatility

DXC Technology has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Soluna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Soluna on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

Soluna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also designs, manufactures, and sells vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision linear displacement sensors, instruments and system solutions, and wafer inspection tools, as well as operates in the blockchain business. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.