Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$44.11 Average PT from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.11.

Several research firms have commented on FTT. TD Securities lifted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE:FTT traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.98. 188,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,770. The stock has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$29.71 and a twelve month high of C$40.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.82.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.7099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total value of C$239,639.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,090,907.48. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.31, for a total value of C$187,418.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,211,093.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,214 shares of company stock worth $542,250.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

