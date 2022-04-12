First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get First Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $38.70 on Friday. First Capital has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $130.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Capital by 96.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 64.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.