First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FCAP opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67. First Capital has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $130.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of -0.01.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Capital by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

