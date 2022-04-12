First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67. First Capital has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Capital by 96.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Capital by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

