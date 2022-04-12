First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) to Issue $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

TSE:FM opened at C$40.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.49 billion and a PE ratio of 26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,222,092.50. Insiders sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.45.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

