First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$48.00 at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

