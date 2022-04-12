First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Short Interest Down 95.9% in March

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the March 15th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 627,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., does not have significant operations. It intends to merge with EO Charging, a company that provides technology-enabled turnkey solutions for electric vehicle (EV) fleets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

