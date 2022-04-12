First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $50.59. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 29,063 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
