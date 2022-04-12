First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $50.59. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 29,063 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAL. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,893,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,999,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 39,085 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)

