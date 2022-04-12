First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Up 564.7% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 564.7% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DDIV traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.20. 2,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,548. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $35.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
