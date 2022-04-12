First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Up 564.7% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 564.7% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDIV traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.20. 2,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,548. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $35.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 43,655 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 490.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter.

