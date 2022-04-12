First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after buying an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,708,000 after purchasing an additional 398,788 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,342. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

