Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.49.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.