Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 142,134 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,952,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,134 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 22.87% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $420,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

EUFN opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.