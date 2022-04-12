Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,358,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,563 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $171,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91.

