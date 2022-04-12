Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 23,545 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Biogen worth $31,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $235.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.25.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.09. 4,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.31.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

