Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,714 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.88% of Allegheny Technologies worth $38,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 52.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at $915,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after acquiring an additional 609,259 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,189. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

