Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $16,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

Shares of BLDR traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 22,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,096. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

