Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $124.52 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,797,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,110 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $124,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

