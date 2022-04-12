Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $204.51 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897,844 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 31,747 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $204,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $168.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.93 and its 200 day moving average is $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.75 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

