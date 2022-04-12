Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $24.71 Million Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,313 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Kennametal worth $24,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of KMT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.76. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

