Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $28.47 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $28,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paylocity by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Paylocity by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.91. 288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,064. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.72 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

